WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

PRIDE AT THE PARK AND CARS ON THE SQUARE
If you’re in the mood to celebrate Pride, Kyle Market Days will be doing just that from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mary Kyle Hartson Park, located at 101 S. Burleson Street. Peruse the local vendors while you enjoy some live music. There is also a playground for the kids and areas to take a seat and rest. If you fancy yourself a car enthusiast, Classic Rides on El Camino Real will be having an event showcasing vehicles of all kinds from classic cars to the latest models from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday on the square. I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I used to drive a Corvette. It was hot pink and a convertible. It was also battery operated, and I was only five years old. Talk about a classic Barbie car from the 90s! We traversed miles of repeated back and forth laps on my driveway together. In addition to good car watching, Veterans Support Services will also be on site at the car show to assist veterans in finding the resources they need.
PROFESSIONAL SOFTBALL IN SAN MARCOS?
Professional Softball is back in San Marcos and the city is hosting two teams this year in the Texas Smoke and the Texas Monarchs of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.
The Monarchs are home this weekend as they host the Hub City Adelitas for a four game series Thursday through Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
The sport of softball has exploded in popularity over the last two decades, especially with the NCAA Tournament.
In San Marcos, softball is already a big pastime with the number of little league teams and players growing rapidly, not to mention the success of both the Rattler and Bobcat softball teams.
Now is a chance to see some of the best collegiate players move forward with their careers and compete against each in a professional setting.
The first three games of the series start at 7 p.m. so you have a chance to beat the heat before the Sunday noon finale.
SUMMER CLOTHING SWAP
Two fun evening activities in the lineup for Friday night, starting with the Summer Clothing Swap at Roughhouse Brewing. Here’s your chance to trade out some of your good-condition summer pieces with friends within the community. Load up a bag of your best accessories, swimsuits, hats, shirts and sandals and bring them to Roughhouse at 6 p.m. In-season items are preferred and men’s clothing is welcome. You never know what unique treasures you might find, and anything left over will be donated.
After the clothing swap, head up to Gregg-Clarke Park in Kyle for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as part of their Movies in the Park series. The movie starts at sundown, so usually around 7 p.m. Personal food and coolers are allowed, as well as pets if they remain on a leash. This is a perfect opportunity to close the week alongside Star Lord and the rest of his rag-tag gang.