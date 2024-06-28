WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

PROFESSIONAL SOFTBALL IN SAN MARCOS?

Professional Softball is back in San Marcos and the city is hosting two teams this year in the Texas Smoke and the Texas Monarchs of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

The Monarchs are home this weekend as they host the Hub City Adelitas for a four game series Thursday through Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The sport of softball has exploded in popularity over the last two decades, especially with the NCAA Tournament.

In San Marcos, softball is already a big pastime with the number of little league teams and players growing rapidly, not to mention the success of both the Rattler and Bobcat softball teams.

Now is a chance to see some of the best collegiate players move forward with their careers and compete against each in a professional setting.

The first three games of the series start at 7 p.m. so you have a chance to beat the heat before the Sunday noon finale.