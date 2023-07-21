WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CLASSIC CLOTHES, MUSIC AND CARS
This Sunday is a day for time travel with a couple events that will be sure to give you all of the nostalgic feels, and the events are at two of my local haunts. Start by heading to Davenport for one of their delicious cocktails or mimosas as well as their tasty brunch menu, but with a twist — The Decades Drag Brunch hosted by Eileen Dover, also featuring TJ the DJ, Maxine Laqueene, Xtra and Mars Morningstar, will be kicking off at 2 p.m.. This event is sure to be a trip down memory lane for all ages and will be featuring music and garb from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. After you’ve gotten your fill of dancing and mimosas, you can head over to Zelicks for the tailend of their Classic Car Meetup — it starts at 2 p.m. with musical performances beginning at 5 p.m.. This is a great chance for a beer and the perfect selfie with your dream automobile. If you miss out this time, don’t fret — the event occurs every 4th Sunday.
INTERESTED IN METAL? IF NOT, TRY A DONATION TO SOUTHSIDE
Give metal a chance this weekend at The Porch as HellCity Paradise presents the Central Texas Metal Fest showcase July 21 and 22. The Pre-Party starts Friday the 21 with The Beaumonts, Neapolitan and Mugdog. Doors open at 8 p.m. with music starting at 9 p.m. CTXMF continues Saturday with an official lineup featuring Vacha, Intersect, Hatewaker, Cerebral Desecration, Into Despair, Stitched Up, End of Evergreen, Overthrow, Orbital Waves, Batlips, Voltreus and Azoth The Blind.
CTXMF will be collecting item donations for the Southside Community Center, because there is nothing more metal than helping out your community. Southside’s mission is to empower families and individuals to meet their essential needs by assisting with resources and offering a safe environment during temporary crises. Donation items can include personal/ travel-sized toiletry items, new socks, new underwear for both men and women, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, sunblock, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, hand sanitizer and clean washcloths.
Tickets for Central Texas Metal Fest are $10 a day or $15 for the whole weekend. There is a $5 surcharge for minors. Saturday’s show is all ages before 9 p.m. For more information, visit taproomsanmarcos.com/events