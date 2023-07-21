WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

INTERESTED IN METAL? IF NOT, TRY A DONATION TO SOUTHSIDE

Give metal a chance this weekend at The Porch as HellCity Paradise presents the Central Texas Metal Fest showcase July 21 and 22. The Pre-Party starts Friday the 21 with The Beaumonts, Neapolitan and Mugdog. Doors open at 8 p.m. with music starting at 9 p.m. CTXMF continues Saturday with an official lineup featuring Vacha, Intersect, Hatewaker, Cerebral Desecration, Into Despair, Stitched Up, End of Evergreen, Overthrow, Orbital Waves, Batlips, Voltreus and Azoth The Blind.

CTXMF will be collecting item donations for the Southside Community Center, because there is nothing more metal than helping out your community. Southside’s mission is to empower families and individuals to meet their essential needs by assisting with resources and offering a safe environment during temporary crises. Donation items can include personal/ travel-sized toiletry items, new socks, new underwear for both men and women, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, sunblock, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, hand sanitizer and clean washcloths.

Tickets for Central Texas Metal Fest are $10 a day or $15 for the whole weekend. There is a $5 surcharge for minors. Saturday’s show is all ages before 9 p.m. For more information, visit taproomsanmarcos.com/events