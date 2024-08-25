Wheel-n-Deals to hold community dance to benefit VFW Hall Sept. 1

Wheel-N-Deals and Cen-Tex Plus Dance Clubs will host a dinner and dance on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the VFW Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Road. The fundraiser will help pay for storm damages and upgrades to the VFW Hall’s fire suppression system in order to keep the post in operation.

“The VFW has been a tremendous help to us to keep our dance going,” Billy Grimsley, Wheels-N-Deals president said. “They do a lot for the veterans in this community, of which I am one. The VFW has been a great place to dance and for fellowship.”

Grimsley, who will call the square dance along with Chet Miles and Gary Bible, served in the United States Air Force from 1980 to 1984. His father, who recently passed, also served in the Air Force for 26 years.

Grimsley said that square dancing is a great place for people to meet face to face, and that the VFW Hall has been a great location for dancing.

“[Square dance] can be a great force for social connection in the community,” Grimsley said. In fact, he went on to say, a lot of people – himself included – get married through square dancing. “You learn a lot about people through square dance. How they learn. How they think. It’s beautiful to watch those relationships develop there.” Grimsley married his square dance partner Ramona Padilla this past July.

“The more people that get involved the better,” Grimsley said. “Especially in a time when most of our meeting is through social media. We need a healthy place to meet people. Not to mention the exercise and using our brains involved in square dance.”

The Wheels-N-Deals community dance will be held from 3 - 5 p.m., followed by a spaghetti dinner from 5 - 6 p.m. Afterward, Miles, Bible and Grimsley will call the square dance from 6 - 9 p.m. Donations are appreciated. To learn more, visit the Wheel-N-Deals website at wheel-n-deals. org/.

Interested in square dance? Wheel-N-Deals will have an Open House at the VFW Hall Sept. 3 and 10 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The general public is invited.