What can be better this time of year than a fresh autumn apple coated in a sweet candy shell? This quintessential fall treat can make Halloween celebrations even more special. This recipe for “Old-Fashioned Caramel Apples,” courtesy of “300 Best Homemade Candy Recipes (Robert Rose) by Jane Sharrock, benefits from the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!