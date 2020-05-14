Wonder World Cave & Park reopens

Wonder World Cave and Park reopened with modified tours on Friday, May 1.

Acccording to the press release, the park is adhering to the safety practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as well as following guidelines set by local and state health officials.

“We have employed extra measures to increase the effectiveness of cleaning and disinfection in higher traffic area," Owner and Director Kristen Williams said. "We will be limiting the capacity of both group sizes and overall guests on the park grounds.”

Tours will be modified to carry out guest and employee health and safety, but Wonder World will continue to offer a unique underground experience unlike any other in Texas.

"Wonder World is dedicated to providing a fun and educational experience to our guests and we look forward to creating a safe excursion for families," the press release said.

Wonder World also has a train ride that goes through the Petting Park, where visitors can feed, pet and interact with the park's many wildlife inhabitants, such as these Tennessee Fainting Goats.

The park is offering fully-guided tours of all the park's attractions: Wonder Cave Tour, Anti-Gravity House and Train Ride thru Wildlife Park, as well as the retail shop and petting zoo. The park's hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily, and visitors are encouraged to book online in order to limit tour sizes and allow social distancing. Wearing a protective face mask is also highly encouraged.

For the month of May Wonder World Cave and Park has extended its local train ride discount to all customers — $5.50 per ticket. They are also offering family field trips — for groups of five or more — at a discounted rate of $8.50 per child and $12 per adult Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

At this time, Wonder World Cave and Park is donating tickets to organizations and/or nonprofits as a community outreach effort. For more information about tours or ticket donations, visit Wonder World's website.