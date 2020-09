Last week we started talking about a Resource Recycling newsletter article concerning a report. The report was by the nation’s largest waste and recycling hauler, the Houston-based Waste Management (WM) company. Today we will continue with it. We’ll start with the recycling of PET plastic bottles (Number 1 on the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!