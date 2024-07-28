Workshop Schedule

· Aug. 7: Water conservationist David Baker discusses the importance of water in the Wimberley community and explains how residents can incorporate water sustainability practices into their everyday life.

· Aug. 14: The Parks and Rec department talks about the wastefulness of “fast fashion” and shows participants how to sustainably upgrade wardrobes with organic, homemade clothing dye.

· Aug. 21: Wimberley small businesses that practice sustainability will share their insights, tools and experiences with workshop members.

· Aug. 28: Experts will engage participants in a dialogue about the social aspects of sustainability and ecology according to the Engaged Ecology Initiative.

· Sept. 4: projectART professionals will show participants ways to consciously create sustainable art.

· Sept. 11: Craig Hensley from Texas Parks and Wildlife will lead a discussion on making green spaces more habitable and friendly for avian species.