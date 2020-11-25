May 21, 1964 - November 24, 2020

Jesus M. Castillo passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 56. He was born May 21, 1964, in Crystal City, Texas to Ramon and Paula Castillo.

He was a great husband, father and friend! He loved his 1968 Nova and loved being at car shows.

Jesus was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Castillo; children Marivel Castillo and husband Chad Champion, Jeffrey Castillo and wife Miranda, and Bianca Castillo; 14 grandchildren, 6 stepchildren, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020, 5:00-7:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, 2:00PM, at Pennington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kyle City Cemetery, Co. Rd. 136, Kyle, Texas.

