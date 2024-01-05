Knife-wielding man shot, killed by deputies

Deputies with the Hays County Sheriff shot and killed a man wielding two knives on Friday morning, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Department.

On January 5, 2024, at 7:59 a.m. Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Hunter Creek Cove. The caller stated a male was attempting to kick in the front door of the residence.

While deputies were enroute to the scene, the caller advised the suspect was the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, and he was armed with two knives. Hays County Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene and observed a white male who had a knife in each hand. Deputies gave the male several commands to drop the knives, but the male did not comply. Two Hays County Deputies discharged their firearms, and the male was struck. Life saving measures were provided by deputies and EMS personnel, but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The criminal investigation will be conducted by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. Both deputies will be placed on administrative leave as per Hays County Sheriff’s Office policy.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective David Maddocks (David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us) with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512)393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.