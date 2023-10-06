LIVE MUSIC

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Oct. 8 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Cactus Flats Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly every second Sunday 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern Adam Carroll & Friends Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Cast includes TJ the DJ, Maxine LaQueene, Sharon Stargasm and Amy Graves Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.

Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot.

194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley JT Tuttle Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley