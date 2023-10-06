LIVE MUSIC
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Oct. 8 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Cactus Flats Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly every second Sunday 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Devil’s Backbone Tavern Adam Carroll & Friends Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.
All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Cast includes TJ the DJ, Maxine LaQueene, Sharon Stargasm and Amy Graves Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot.
194 S Guadalupe St.
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley JT Tuttle Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley