Business Expo is more critical after the COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 Business Expo is more critical today than ever before. I don’t want to sound like a broken record and keep talking about the impact COVID has had on our business community, but we all know that 2020 was not a good year for small businesses. We’ve seen the hard work of our local business owners who have started to bring life back to their business and their employees.

No longer can businesses just coast by and hope that business will land at their doorstep. Business owners have to be aggressive and build momentum that will launch their business to the next level. Zoom and other online platforms have helped businesses stay connected with employees and customers and will be a tool that will always be used moving forward. Still, face-to-face interactions are the cornerstone of small businesses and that’s exactly what is being offered at the 2021 Business EXPO.

Registration is open and businesses and non-profits can now secure their booth at the Business Expo presented by San Marcos Daily Record. This is your chance to advertise your business to thousands of people in the community! By getting a booth at the Business EXPO, you'll meet new clients, see how potential customers react to your product in real-time, and form lasting business relationships with vendors and other businesses.

If you’re looking to take your business to the next level and build momentum for the rest of 2021 and into the future, join us as a vendor at the 2021 Business Expo. Booths and sponsorships are available by calling the Chamber at 512-393-5900.