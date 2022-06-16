Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos set to host annual cake auction

The Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos’ annual cake auction is set to take place Friday.

The Juneteenth Committee said it’s very excited about the cake auction because foremost, all profits raised benefit its recipients with scholarships to assist them in attending college. The Juneteenth Committee said it takes great pride in supporting local graduates because “they are our future.”

The Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos has sponsored scholarships for area high school graduates for the past 43 years. Most of the recipients have been and continue to be very successful. They have continued their higher education and graduated from schools such as Texas State University, MIT, UCLA, Xavier University, Howard University, the University of Texas, Baylor University, the University of Houston, Clark Atlanta University, Abilene Christian University, Notre Dame University, Rutgers University, etc., accomplishing their goals. Many recipients have now continued on to complete their Masters and Doctorate Degrees. Several have continued on to play professional sports in the WNBA and NFL, fulfilling life long dreams.

The wonderful homemade baked goods at Friday’s cake auction are baked from scratch by some of the best cooks in the community and surrounding areas. Please join Rose Brooks at the Garland Warren, Nelvia L. Burleson Memorial Cake Auction on Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m., at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 East Hopkins Street, San Marcos, Texas. Garland and Nelvia helped Brooks start this Cake Auction 43 years ago and it is an honor and blessing to continue this legacy.

This year the Juneteenth Foundation will be celebrating the life of Wilbert Kirk Sr. and the contributions he made to the community. The Juneteenth Foundation will be giving scholarships in his memory to two deserving students.

The Juneteenth Foundation said it would appreciate your participation in bidding and purchasing these wonderful homemade baked goods, saying “we would also like to thank you in advance for your help in the past, and your future support in helping make this event a great success.”

Information provided by Juneteenth Foundation of San Marcos