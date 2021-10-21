Kyle to host community trick or treat event

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Center Street Trick or Treat event on Saturday.

Over 40 local business and organization vendors will be set up to provide visitors candy, pumpkins, activities and prizes. There will also be a family-friendly costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest.

Although Mary Kyle Hartson Park is still under construction, the public will also have a chance to see a sneak peak of the park’s development and future improvements.

Opening remarks and an introduction to the Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park improvements will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Center Street Trick or Treat event is set from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 101 S. Burleson Road.