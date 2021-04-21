Participate in 1 Million Cups Greater SMTX

Last month a group of community leaders kicked off 1 Million Cups Greater SMTX. 1 Million Cups is a program of the Kauffman Foundation. It works with entrepreneurs, empowering them with the tools and resources to break down barriers that stand in the way of starting and growing their businesses. In 2012 the Kauffman Foundation started the first 1 Million Cups in Kansas City and has grown to over 150 communities across the nation and continues growing today.

1 Million Cups Greater SMTX is a free monthly gathering that helps build startup communities on a grassroots level. On the last Wednesday of the month, the Greater SMTX community hears from two early-stage startups as they present their companies to an audience of mentors, advisers, and other entrepreneurs, followed by Q&A with the audience to help the startups succeed. The program is run by people within the community with the goal of lowering the barriers for all so startups can foster authentically in an environment where ideas can flow freely between the attendees and presenters.

If you’re passionate about business growth in the San Marcos region, then 1 Million Cups Greater SMTX is the place for you. We invite you to join today and help our business community learn, engage, and be inspired by what they can do for their business and community. If you’re one that would like to present, well, we need you too. We’re looking for businesses that are less than five years old from all industry sectors. The only thing we ask from the presenters is to be vulnerable willing to ask for help as well.

To learn more about 1 Million Cups Greater SMTX, please visit https://www.1millioncups.com/greatersmtx and follow our page or apply to present.