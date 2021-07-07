In-person meetings, upcoming events are a welcomed sign of normalcy

It’s been a long time coming, but yesterday marked a big milestone for the Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP). For the first time in 16 months, GSMP held an in-person meeting with our public and private sector investors.

I was delighted to hold a meeting where I did not have to share a slide via Zoom screen share or remind attendees about virtual etiquette. 16 months ago, at the March 4, 2020 meeting, we talked about our exciting plans for SXSW and upcoming marketing trips… little did we know what was to come.

It has been a year of significant change and continual adaptation, but I’m pleased to report that our region (Hays and Caldwell Counties) has experienced tremendous economic development success, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. By comparison, fiscal year 2020 generated a prospect pipeline of $6.6 billion in potential capital investment with seven relocation or expansion announcements. This was a new record at the time. Now, with three months still remaining in FY 2021, GSMP has already shattered those records with a $30 billion prospect pipeline and eight relocation or expansion announcements this fiscal year, with much more to come on both fronts.

This activity has been taking place while still addressing the needs of the region during COVID-19, such as the development of a one-stop online destination for comprehensive COVID-19 information, holding business webinars to navigate COVID-19 issues, administering a $600,000 grant fund known as the Hays County Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP), and conducting the Get HIRED! Job & Education Fair. All these initiatives were developed to support the long-term resiliency and economic health of the communities in the heart of Texas Innovation Corridor.

Now, as GSMP and the region looks forward toward continued normalcy, we have three major in-person events happening soon I would like to share with you.

On Thursday, July 22, GSMP will be co-hosting “The Missing Middle” with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce. Industry experts will discuss housing while considering supply chain constraints and the unprecedented demand for homes in Texas. The event will take place at San Marcos High School from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration for the event can be found at the San Marcos Chamber website.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 2021 Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit will take place at the City of San Marcos Conference Center. The event and luncheon will recognize and celebrate the innovations made right here in the Texas Innovation Corridor. More details to come soon.

The event will include the Dick Burdick Award for Innovation, which will be given to a top innovating company in the region. Nominations for the award can be made now at https://greatersanmarcostx.com/Burdick-Award.

Last, but certainly not least, GSMP and the San Marcos Chamber will be partnering up again for the Education and Workforce Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 15. This event will feature Dr. Denise Trauth, president of Texas State University, giving the annual State of Texas State University address.

Multiple additional conversations between Career & Technical Education (CTE) alumni, community college leaders and major employers will show what our region is doing to develop home-grown talent pipelines that attract good-paying jobs and capital investment to our region.

All of these in-person events, plus GSMP investor meetings, are welcomed signs of continued normalcy as our region roars back from the pandemic. I share high optimism for the future growth of Hays and Caldwell counties, and look forward to seeing you at these events.

If you would like to know more about GSMP investor meetings and events, I will be pleased to talk to you about it. Reach out to me via email at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com or on Twitter @JasonGiulietti.