Plastikon’s announcement caps GSMP’s record fiscal year

We are near the end of September, which means that GSMP’s 2021 fiscal year is nearly at an end — and what a year it was.

Since our fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2020, the Texas Innovation Corridor has seen explosive interest and growth, all thanks to the hard work of our community. I am very excited to share that GSMP is putting a wrap to the best year in the history of our organization and leading the charge into FY 2022 with unparalleled momentum.

With Plastikon Industries announcing their plans last week for a $13.6 million facility in Kyle with more than 200-plus good-paying full-time jobs, GSMP has now helped locate a record 14 companies to the Texas Innovation Corridor this fiscal year. Plastikon, an international automotive manufacturer and known supplier of interior components to companies such as Tesla and Toyota, is currently hiring locally to fill positions at all levels — from senior management to production team members.

Like the 13 other companies that chose to move to our region this fiscal year, Plastikon’s location did not happen “just because” or by happenstance or coincidence.

The work of economic development is a team sport that requires hard work from our community partners, our local business and civic leaders, our organization’s public and private sector investors, and our staff at GSMP. It also is the work of several volunteers who put in countless hours to help make Vision 2025 — our region’s five-year consensus-driven and community-built economic development strategy - a success in its first year.

None of this work could be done without each and every one of these individuals, which is truly the secret ingredient to all our region’s successes.

It’s because of those individual efforts that the GSMP team responded to a record 144 leads this fiscal year, which also was more than double any prior record. It’s because of those efforts that our prospect pipeline in this fiscal year grew to a staggering $43.8 billion in potential capital investment, which is more than twice the amount of ALL prior years combined.

It’s because of those efforts that Vision 2025 is off and running with great success. The majority of the strategy’s Year 1 goals were fully accomplished, and the last few remaining goals will be fully realized within the next fiscal year. The Year 2 goals of the strategy have been established and our region’s efforts to build upon prior achievements are already underway.

I again want to offer a huge thank you to all the volunteers who rolled up their sleeves to make our region an even stronger place to live and work. As we begin fiscal year 2022 this Friday, Oct. 1, GSMP anticipates many more economic development announcements. The momentum that we are bringing into the next year is unprecedented and we look forward to sharing even more great things from the Texas Innovation Corridor.

If you have questions about the business of GSMP or how we work with our partners to achieve these accomplishments, I welcome your inquiries. You can find me on Twitter @JasonGiulietti or via email at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.com.