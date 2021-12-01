San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 118th annual dinner

As guests walked into San Marcos Conference Center on Nov. 18, they were greeted by the unmistakable sound of the Christian Wiggs Big Band, setting the tone for the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s 118th Annual Dinner.

We came together to celebrate the accomplishment of our organization and our business community, and this year we had a lot to celebrate even in a time of uncertainty. When the world stopped in 2020 your chamber didn’t. We moved forward, taking the chamber to new heights. As the voice of the business community, we put every business at the forefront and our doors were wide open for all.

I was honored to be able to thank two outgoing board members who served the chamber for the past six years. Board service is one of the toughest volunteer roles, and both members took on their duties with dedication and grace. Vic Patel, with Haven Hospitality Group, and Past Chair David Case, with Schertz Bank & Trust, thank you for all that you have done for the chamber. I know you will continue to play a role in helping to take the chamber to the next level.

The main focus of the dinner was to honor our business community and their successes. That night we had a lot of successful business leaders that were recognized for their leadership in our community, their involvement in the chamber, the growth of their business, and their innovative minds that changed how they operate and serve their clients. I know our award winners won’t stop growing, and they will be more involved in shaping the future of the business community for our region for generations to come. In fact, I can see our award winners back on stage down the road as they continue to make a difference in our community and our region.