Dangerous heat continues as National Weather Service issues Excessive Heat Warning

For the third consecutive day, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Marcos and the surrounding area.

The NWS is forecasting high temperatures for the day to exceed 103 degrees, and expects record highs in most areas. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night.

6:35am 7/13/2020 - ⚠️Dangerous heat ⚠️ is once again forecast for today. 🔥 Excessive Heat Warnings 🔥 cover most of the area. Highs should be above 103 in most places today, with record high temperatures 🌡️ likely in most spots. Temps will soar to near 110 out west 🥵. pic.twitter.com/bqGADz8uF6 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 13, 2020

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said in its forecast. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the NWS added. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.”

