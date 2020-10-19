Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
DEVELOPING: Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in high-speed car chase, suspect shot

Mon, 10/19/2020 - 9:58pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Monday, October 19, 2020

Hays County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a high-speed chase that ended in the suspect being shot, according to a Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas official. 

CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison said in a social media post that HCSO deputies chased a suspect and disabled the vehicle near South Loop 4 close to Buda. Wilkison added that deputies fired on a suspect after they pointed a handgun out of the window. The suspect was hit and their status was not given. 

Wilkison said deputies were not harmed during the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 
 

