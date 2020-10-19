DEVELOPING: Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in high-speed car chase, suspect shot

Hays County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a high-speed chase that ended in the suspect being shot, according to a Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas official.

CLEAT Executive Director Charley Wilkison said in a social media post that HCSO deputies chased a suspect and disabled the vehicle near South Loop 4 close to Buda. Wilkison added that deputies fired on a suspect after they pointed a handgun out of the window. The suspect was hit and their status was not given.

Wilkison said deputies were not harmed during the incident.

OIS, Hays Co S.O. hi speed pursuit, deputies disable vehicle. Suspect points handgun out window, deputies discharge weapons. Suspect struck, all deputies ok! Staff Attys Allyssa Urban & Jessica Dunn on scene assisting w/CLEAT’s 84th OIS of 2020 @CLEAT @NAPOpolice @Jennifer_cleat — Charley Wilkison (@charleywilkison) October 20, 2020

