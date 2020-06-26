Governor shuts down bars, announces additional measures to stop COVID-19 spread

Gov. Greg Abbbott reversed course Friday by scaling back restaurant capacity and shutting down bars throughout Texas for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott, who said “the last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down business” Thursday, issued an executive order mandating bars be shut down by noon on Friday. Bars and establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from alcohol sales, however, can reopen for takeout and delivery services, which includes alcoholic beverages.

Restaurants, which were allowed to open their dining rooms to 75% capacity under the third phase of Abbott’s reopening strategy, can only open to 50% capacity beginning Monday.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a press release. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and enhance public health. We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part.”

The Texas Department of State Health services reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The state has had 131,917 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and has reported 2,296 fatalities as of Thursday. The DSHS estimates that there have been 74,496 recoveries. The state’s rolling infection rate nearly hit 12% Thursday.

Hospitalizations also continue to increase throughout the state. Texas reported a new record high 4,739 Texans hospitalized by COVID-19 Thursday.

In Hays County there have been 2,275 total cases and there are currently 1,853 active cases. Hospitalizations increased Thursday by six in the county with a total of 23 county residents hospitalized by the disease, marking 62 total hospitalizations since the first COVID-19 diagnosis in Hays County on March 14.

Alongside Abbott’s move to shut down bars and reduce restaurant capacity, the governor also ordered the closure of rafting and tubing businesses. The City of San Marcos closed its river parks Thursday night in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. With the river park closure, the popular Lions Club Tube Rental closed for the season. Tube rental businesses outside the city, such as Texas State Tubes and Don’s Fish Camp, were still permitted to operate prior to Abbott’s Friday announcement. The governor’s executive order did not list a reopen date for rafting and tubing businesses.

Additionally, Abbott ordered that outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments.

The governor asked Texans to continue to wear masks in public, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.

“Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can,” Abbott said. “I know that our collective action can lead to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19 because we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.