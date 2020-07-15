Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Pictured, San Marcos residents visited the polls Tuesday to vote in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections at the Hays County Government Center. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Hays County elections results are in with all precincts reporting

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 12:24am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Nearly 13% of Hays County registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections. 

According to the Hays County Elections Office, 18,558 of the 143,526 registered voters in the county cast their ballot. 

Here are the results of Tuesday’s election: 
Democratic runoff
U.S. Senator 
Hays County
Mary “MJ” Hegar — 74.79%, 7,365
Royce West — 25.21%, 2482

Statewide (With 79% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press) 
x-Mary “MJ” Hegar — 52%, 488,682
Royce West — 48%, 449,490

Railroad Commissioner 
Hays County
Chrysta Castañeda — 66.86%, 6,396
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo — 33.14%, 3,170 

Statewide (With 73% precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, per the Associated Press) 
x-Chrysta Castañeda — 62%, 547,204
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo — 38%, 334,093 

Hays County Democratic Chair 
Donna Haschke — 60.57%, 5,715
Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz — 39.43%, 3,720

Republican runoff
U.S. Representative, District 35
Hays County
Jenny Garcia Sharon — 50.87%, 789
“Guillermo” William Hayward — 49.13%, 762

Districtwide  (With 26% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press) 
Jenny Garcia Sharon — 53%, 4,044
“Guillermo” William Hayward — 47%, 3.578

Member, State Board of Education, District 5 
Hays County
Lani Popp — 74.16%, 6,081
Robert Morrow —  25.84%, 2,119 

Statewide (With 78% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press) 
x-Lani Popp — 78%, 54,397
Robert Morrow —  22%, 15,238

State Representative, District 45
Hays County 
Carrie Isaac — 63.79%, 5,508 
Kent “Bud” Wymore — 36.21%, 3,126

Districtwide (With 100% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press) 
Carrie Isaac — 65%, 6,420
Kent “Bud” Wymore — 35%, 3,476
 

