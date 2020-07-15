Pictured, San Marcos residents visited the polls Tuesday to vote in the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections at the Hays County Government Center. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Hays County elections results are in with all precincts reporting
Nearly 13% of Hays County registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.
According to the Hays County Elections Office, 18,558 of the 143,526 registered voters in the county cast their ballot.
Here are the results of Tuesday’s election:
Democratic runoff
U.S. Senator
Hays County
Mary “MJ” Hegar — 74.79%, 7,365
Royce West — 25.21%, 2482
Statewide (With 79% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)
x-Mary “MJ” Hegar — 52%, 488,682
Royce West — 48%, 449,490
Railroad Commissioner
Hays County
Chrysta Castañeda — 66.86%, 6,396
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo — 33.14%, 3,170
Statewide (With 73% precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, per the Associated Press)
x-Chrysta Castañeda — 62%, 547,204
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo — 38%, 334,093
Hays County Democratic Chair
Donna Haschke — 60.57%, 5,715
Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz — 39.43%, 3,720
Republican runoff
U.S. Representative, District 35
Hays County
Jenny Garcia Sharon — 50.87%, 789
“Guillermo” William Hayward — 49.13%, 762
Districtwide (With 26% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)
Jenny Garcia Sharon — 53%, 4,044
“Guillermo” William Hayward — 47%, 3.578
Member, State Board of Education, District 5
Hays County
Lani Popp — 74.16%, 6,081
Robert Morrow — 25.84%, 2,119
Statewide (With 78% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)
x-Lani Popp — 78%, 54,397
Robert Morrow — 22%, 15,238
State Representative, District 45
Hays County
Carrie Isaac — 63.79%, 5,508
Kent “Bud” Wymore — 36.21%, 3,126
Districtwide (With 100% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)
Carrie Isaac — 65%, 6,420
Kent “Bud” Wymore — 35%, 3,476