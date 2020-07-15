Hays County elections results are in with all precincts reporting

Nearly 13% of Hays County registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections.

According to the Hays County Elections Office, 18,558 of the 143,526 registered voters in the county cast their ballot.

Here are the results of Tuesday’s election:

Democratic runoff

U.S. Senator

Hays County

Mary “MJ” Hegar — 74.79%, 7,365

Royce West — 25.21%, 2482

Statewide (With 79% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)

x-Mary “MJ” Hegar — 52%, 488,682

Royce West — 48%, 449,490

Railroad Commissioner

Hays County

Chrysta Castañeda — 66.86%, 6,396

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo — 33.14%, 3,170

Statewide (With 73% precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Tuesday, per the Associated Press)

x-Chrysta Castañeda — 62%, 547,204

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo — 38%, 334,093

Hays County Democratic Chair

Donna Haschke — 60.57%, 5,715

Angela “Tia Angie” Villescaz — 39.43%, 3,720

Republican runoff

U.S. Representative, District 35

Hays County

Jenny Garcia Sharon — 50.87%, 789

“Guillermo” William Hayward — 49.13%, 762

Districtwide (With 26% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)

Jenny Garcia Sharon — 53%, 4,044

“Guillermo” William Hayward — 47%, 3.578

Member, State Board of Education, District 5

Hays County

Lani Popp — 74.16%, 6,081

Robert Morrow — 25.84%, 2,119

Statewide (With 78% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)

x-Lani Popp — 78%, 54,397

Robert Morrow — 22%, 15,238

State Representative, District 45

Hays County

Carrie Isaac — 63.79%, 5,508

Kent “Bud” Wymore — 36.21%, 3,126

Districtwide (With 100% of precincts reporting as of 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, per the Associated Press)

Carrie Isaac — 65%, 6,420

Kent “Bud” Wymore — 35%, 3,476

