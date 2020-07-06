Hays County Juvenile Detention Center sees multiple COVID-19 cases

Several residents and staff members at the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last month.

Hays County confirmed that three residents and six staff members have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic in March. All nine cases among residents and staff occurred over the last month.

According to the county, each resident who tested positive was in quarantine for two weeks. The three residents only had mild symptoms, which included back pain, vomiting, but they did not have a fever, the county stated. The residents stopped showing symptoms within a few days and were monitored by the detention center’s medical staff — Wellpath LLC — while they were in quarantine.

Hays County stated that the detention center’s protocol for new residents involves screening those admitted into the facility and they must be put in quarantine for two weeks regardless if they display COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Three of the six staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, while the remaining three are awaiting results of follow-up tests.