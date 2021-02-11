Hays County offices to operate on 2-hour delay Friday

Hays County offices will operate on a two-hour delay Friday morning, citing weather concerns.

Offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, while county parks will open at 12 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to dip to 32 degrees Friday morning, following a day full of rain on Thursday.

Hays County said transportation crews are monitoring county roadways, bridges and overpasses for ice and sanding as necessary.

“With the continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, particularly in the north and western parts of the county, we believe the delay will give crews a chance to sand any area that could be a potential hazard,” the county said in a news release. “Use extra caution when driving.”

