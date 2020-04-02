Mayor issues public health advisory

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson issued a “Stay Home to Save Lives” public health advisory on Thursday, which continues to urge city residents to remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hughson announced her advisory in a video message, saying residents making unnecessary trips can lead to the spread of the coronavirus, which can live on objects such as door handles and gas pumps for hours.

“We are still learning about this virus, including how it spreads, and right now is the time to use serious caution to save lives,” Hughson said. “You may not get sick, but your parents, grandparents, or small children may. No age group is immune.”

Hughson’s advisory comes after the city’s emergency order expired on Wednesday. Currently, all Texans are under a statewide order declared by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, which implores residents to stay at home.

“In accordance with guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. Hellerstedt, and to achieve the goals established by the President to reduce the spread of COVID-19, every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household,” Abbott's order reads.

Hughson’s advisory echoes Abbott’s request for people to remain at their residence.

“Staying at home is proven to work,” Hughson said. “In the communities where distancing is required, the number of cases levels off and then goes down. Where distancing is not required or encouraged, the number of cases continues to rise.”

Hays County currently has had 45 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 active cases. San Marcos has had 15 total cases and has 12 active cases.

Hughson asks San Marcos residents to consider if a trip is essential and to continue to practice social distancing and handwashing.

“Remember, do not touch your face,” she said. “Upon your return home, wash your hands, clean your steering wheel, door handles and everything you touched between the last potentially germy surface and the sink where you washed your hands.”