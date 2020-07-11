Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Infographic courtesy of the National Weather Service

National Weather Service issues Excessive Heat Warning

Sat, 07/11/2020 - 3:52pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Saturday, July 11, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Marcos and much of South Texas. 

The warning went into effect at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 8 p.m. The NWS has also issued an additional Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday, which goes into effect 1p.m.-5 p.m.. Temperatures reached the 100s Saturday and the NWS is forecasting temperatures to reach 105 degrees on Sunday. 

“As the heat builds across South-Central Texas remember to practice heat safety,” the NWS stated. “Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, limit strenuous outdoor activities, check up on the elderly, sick, and those without air conditioning, and never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.” 

The NWS is also forecasting dangerous heat through Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the mid-100s. 

 

 

