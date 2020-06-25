RIVER RENDEZVOUS: San Marcans spent time at river parks before closure went into effect

San Marcos residents and visitors took to the city’s river parks over the last week before they were closed for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of San Marcos announced the second river park closure on June 19 and it went into effect Thursday at 8 p.m. The parks are closed until further notice.

Closed parks include: Rio Vista Park, City Park, San Marcos Plaza Park, Juan Veramendi Park, Bicentennial Park, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Dog Beach, Cape’s Dam, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park.

When the closure was announced, Mayor Jane Hughson said the city council supports the move in order to keep the community safe.

“We have witnessed our city’s case count skyrocket over the last week,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in a statement. “By preventing large gatherings of recreational visitors in nearby parks, we are doing our part to ensure our local health organizations don’t exceed capacity in treating seriously ill patients.”

The city’s dog park, skate park and natural areas will remain open, however, visitors are asked to observe recommended social distancing practices and wear masks if they are unable to distance themselves from people who are not a part of their household.

The following parks remain closed as well: the Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playground, tennis courts, all neighborhood park playgrounds and neighborhood park basketball courts. Rio Vista pool will also remain closed. Public restroom facilities in all city parks and natural areas will remain closed until further notice.

These natural areas will remain open: Blanco Shoals Natural Area, Prospect Park Natural Area, Purgatory Creek Natural Area, Ring Tail Ridge Natural Area, Schulle Canyon Natural Area, Sessom Creek Natural Area and Spring Lake Natural Area.

The Lions Club Tube Rental also closed Thursday in collaboration with the city’s effort to close the river parks.