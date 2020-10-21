Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Texas State buildings evacuated after gas leak located

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:43pm
STAFF REPORTS
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

A gas leak prompted buildings at Texas State University to be evacuated, university police said in a social media post. 

UPD stated that the gas leak was located directly behind the Outdoor Rec Center in Sewell Park. Jowers Center and the University Events Center were evacuated. 

UPD said traffic is impacted at Charles Austin,  Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin near railroad tracks. 

The San Marcos Police Department, UPD and Centerpoint Energy are on scene. 
 

