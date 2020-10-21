Texas State buildings evacuated after gas leak located

A gas leak prompted buildings at Texas State University to be evacuated, university police said in a social media post.

UPD stated that the gas leak was located directly behind the Outdoor Rec Center in Sewell Park. Jowers Center and the University Events Center were evacuated.

UPD said traffic is impacted at Charles Austin, Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin near railroad tracks.

Gas Leak located directly behind the Outdoor Rec Center in Sewell Park. Evacuate Jowers and move north towards Charles Austin. UPD & SMFD on scene. — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) October 21, 2020

The San Marcos Police Department, UPD and Centerpoint Energy are on scene.

