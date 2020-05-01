Texas State makes plans to resume in-person classes for summer II, fall semester

Texas State University has created multiple pandemic and post-pandemic work groups to address campus safety, learning and university operations as it plans to return to in-person classes for the summer II session and the fall semester.

Texas State said Friday that its work groups are comprised of university faculty and staff with expertise in matters including “continuity of education to make recommendations regarding instructional delivery and explore scenarios related to face-to-face delivery; health, safety and wellness to develop process and protocols to mitigate risks and ensure a healthy community environment; continuity of housing to address the return of students living on the San Marcos campus; continuity of research to develop a plan to safely resume research activities; and faculty and staff morale to address employee needs and well-being.”

“As we anticipate returning to face-to-face instruction for summer II classes and the fall semester, we are working to adapt university operations to ensure we have a safe, healthy learning and working environment for our students, faculty and staff,” Texas State President Denise Trauth said. “When we return to in-person instruction, we are preparing to operate in a very different environment. I have established five work groups to create a university-wide plan that will drive the actions we will take to mitigate risks, deliver quality education, and protect our university community.”

The university began delivering over 5,200 courses remotely on March 30 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, approximately 5,000 of its students moved away from its San Marcos campus. The university, however, stayed open with essential staff to support its students virtually and on campuses during the remainder of its spring semester. Texas State plans to hold its summer I courses — June 1-July 1 — remotely. The summer II session begins July 6.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, uncertainty abounds. Texas State University is committed to entering the unchartered waters wisely,” Trauth said. “Together, we have the knowledge, creativity, and ingenuity to face challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis and come out of this situation stronger and better than ever.”

Recommendations from the university’s work groups will be reviewed by the president’s cabinet by June 15 and a university plan will be developed for implementation on July 1, the university said.