Texas State University moves to remote classes through end of spring semester

Texas State University announced Thursday that it will move all courses to remote or alternative delivery beginning March 30 through the end of the spring semester.

The university will also move its spring commencement ceremonies to Aug. 6-8 to coincide with its summer commencement.

“Members of my cabinet, other key university administrators, and I considered every aspect of this unprecedented decision and what it would mean for our students, but in the end, out of the utmost concern for everyone’s safety and health we reached this conclusion,” university President Denise Trauth said.

Trauth added that ensuring students can easily access their remote course material is the university’s primary focus. Current undergraduate and graduate students will have the opportunity to finish the courses they’re currently enrolled in. The university will work to find solutions for students who don’t have access to a computer or Wi-Fi. Students can contact the university’s IT Assistance Center — https://itac.txstate.edu/contact.html — for support.

Additionally, the university is requesting students living in residence halls or Bobcat Village Apartments to return home or make other off-campus living arrangements for the remainder of the spring semester.

“We realize moving out of a residence hall is not an option for everyone, and are committed to being flexible for special considerations,” Trauth said.

Students who need to remain on campus will have limited access to services and facilities, including the LBJ Student Center and dining options. Texas State’s Department of Housing and Residential Life will directly communicate with on-campus residents on how to apply for an exemption to remain on-campus, establish a time to retrieve belongings and move and the process for receiving financial credit for housing.

Students set to graduate in May will still receive their degree and a diploma even if they’re unable to participate in the rescheduled commencement ceremonies.

“I am extremely grateful for our Texas State staff and faculty who have worked tirelessly to support our university community, and who will help us overcome the challenges ahead,” Trauth said. “I know their work is done out of dedication to and love for our Bobcat students.

“These are extraordinary times that call on the best of our Bobcat spirit, grit, compassion, and determination,” she added. “I am proud to be a part of this amazing community, and your safety and well-being will continue to be my highest priority.”