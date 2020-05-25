Two local restaurants close after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two San Marcos restaurants have temporarily closed after they had employees test positive for COVID-19.

Fuego Tortilla Grill, located at 913 North Interstate 35, and Garcia’s Mexican Food Restaurant’s Wonder World Drive location announced Sunday that each had at least one employee test positive for the virus.

“During the reopening for phase 1 of COVID-19, which allowed dine-it at limited capacity, two employees begin to feel ill,” Garcia’s said in a social media post. “As concerned employers, we suggested they be tested for COVID-19 and not return to work."

Garcia’s added that it closed immediately after both employees tested positive. The location at 1917 Dutton Drive is closed until further notice.

Fuego said it has closed after one of its employees tested positive. The employee was last at work on May 17 and they had no symptoms during their shift, Fuego said in a social media post.

“To ensure the health and safety of our community and team members our San Marcos location will remain closed until all employees have been tested,” Fuego said, “the store has undergone deep cleaning and sanitization, and all employees have been cleared to safely return to work.”

Fuego added that the employee’s symptoms have improved and the employee is expected to recover.

Hays County reported no additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and stated that it wouldn’t provide an update on Memorial Day.

The county currently has 109 active cases of the disease and has had 270 total cases.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 3,294 negative tests and has 121 pending tests. County epidemiologist Eric Schneider said several of the pending test results are from nursing homes following a requirement created by Gov. Greg Abbott.

As of Sunday, 158 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have been 28 hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus, including six current hospitalizations.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Kyle has seen 134 total cases and has 63 active cases.San Marcos has tallied 72 total cases, including 25 active cases. Buda has recorded 34 total cases and has 13 active cases..

Wimberley has seen 11 total and four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases and has three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has one active case. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-fifty-one females and 119 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Sixty-two county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 20-29 years old. Fifty-five county residents who have been diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Fifty-four residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-five patients are 60-69 years old, 11 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 260 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that 55,348 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,519 fatalities. According to the DSHS, an estimated 33,385 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.