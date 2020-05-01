WATCH: SMPD Officer Franco Stewart released from hospital

San Marcos Police Department Officer Franco Stewart was released from Ascension Seton Hays on Thursday after a nearly 3-week stint in the hospital.

Stewart sustained a gunshot wound when he and officers Justin Putnam and Justin Mueller responded to an assault/domestic disturbance call on April 18. The three SMPD officers were ambushed when they entered a residence at the Twin Lakes Villa Apartments — 2917 Hunter Rd. Putnam was killed in the line of duty during April 18’s incident. Mueller sustained a gunshot wound and spent over 2 weeks at Ascension Seton Hays. He returned home to San Marcos on Wednesday.

SMPD said Friday that Stewart was greeted by his shift when he was released from the hospital. Stewart was given a police escort to visit Putnam’s police unit, which sits in front of city hall, before heading to a physical rehabilitation center.

“We are so relieved to have both of our wounded officers in recovery,” SMPD said in a social media post. “Thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers.”