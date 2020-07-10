Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
WATCH: SMPD searching for suspect in aggravated robbery

Fri, 07/10/2020 - 6:08pm
Friday, July 10, 2020

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery that took place in late June at Remco Insurance. 

SMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who entered the business at 651 E. Hopkins St. at approximately 12:22 p.m. on June 27, brandished a handgun and demanded money from an employee. 
 

The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7. The suspect has a fair skin tone, deep voice and stocky build. The suspect was captured on video with their face and hands completely covered during the incident. 

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact email TDavidson@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-753-2315. Tips can be submitted to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.

