SMPD searching for persons involved in graffiti incidents

San Marcos police are searching for those involved in two recent graffiti incidents.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, a citizen reported seeing a male tagging an area near Guadalupe Street and State Highway 123 at the I-35 north to sound turnaround at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. SMPD said the witness told police the subject was wearing a jacket with the hood pulled over his head but did not offer any other descriptions.

Police said the person left before officers were able to respond. Pictures taken by SMPD appear to show the words “fun kayak” written in blue paint.

The next day at 4:55 a.m., graffiti was also reported at I-35 and Wonder World Drive. The overpass was tagged on the east side, facing the Exxon station, SMPD said.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 512-753-2300.