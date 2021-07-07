Woodcreek man dies of COVID-19; County tallies 56 new cases

A Woodcreek man in his 70s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

Hays County has now seen 263 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also recorded 56 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 additional recoveries with two new hospitalizations and one new hospital discharge on Wednesday, which included information from July 3-7.

The county considers 189 cases active — 12 more than Friday — and there have been 19,192 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 250 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,112 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 7, 2021.

Seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 917 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,740 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 43 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 182,051 negative tests and there have been 201,243 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 16 new cases between July 3-7. The city currently has 38 active cases — 10 more than Friday — and there have been 6,780 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,122 total cases, including 77 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,399 total cases and currently has 36 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,013 total cases and has nine active cases. Wimberley has counted 773 total cases, including 15 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 565 total cases and has six active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases and four active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 38 total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases with one case considered active. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,404 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,981 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,909 are 30-39 years old; 2,598 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,901 are between 50-59 years old; 1,271 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,198 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-ninety-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,030 females and 9,162 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,552,598 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,384 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,721 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,889 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,612 among students and 277 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently nine active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 103,081 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 52.59% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 120,743 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 61.46% of the eligible population.

