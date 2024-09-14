Brother Jim Lanning passes away

James “Brother Jim” Walter Lanning, 82, of San Marcos, passed away peacefully on September 13 at home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on May 29, 1942 in Sweetwater, to James and Alice Lanning. He graduated from Trent High School in 1960 and went to Texas A&M. Jim married the love of his life, Judy Edwards, in 1967, and together they raised three wonderful children. They celebrated their 57th anniversary this year.

While attending A&M as a Spider-D Company Cadet known as “Hoss” to his friends. He received his degree in Agriculture Education and earned his commission into the U.S. Army in 1964. Jim became an Airborne Ranger then served as a Company Commander in Vietnam where he earned the Silver Star for his gallantry under fire. There were many stops on their journey back to his beloved Texas. Jim retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1985 after 22 years of service to his country. At his retirement ceremony Jim shared this declaration: “I am leaving this mans’ army to join Gods’ army.”

He subsequently attended Mid-Western Baptist Seminary, and following his proud Texas roots, he accepted his first pastorage in Winters, Texas. In 1990 Jim moved to the San Marcos Baptist Academy where he influenced the lives of many youth.

While at the Academy Jim also planted several Missions on behalf of First Baptist Church of San Marcos. One of his proudest moments was the building and dedication of Redwood Baptist Church, where he served as Pastor until retiring at age 70. His christian ministry continued through his deaconship at First Baptist Church, Lions Club, Sons of the American Revolution, Salvation Army, Border ministry, “Reclaim your name” homeless work, Good Neighbors summer reading program, Migrant children center in San Antonio, East Austin Angel House Soup Kitchen, Prison Bible gifting, and Veterans Patrol.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Edwards Lanning. Son Jim David and wife Rain of Portland,OR; Daughter Jennifer and husband Jason of Galveston; Daughter Julie Anna and partner, Annabelle Rinehart of Brooklyn, NY and grandchildren: Max, Ian, Caleb, Zoe, and Anna. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lee Lanning of Lampasas.

There will be evening visitation for friends and neighbors at Thomason Funeral Home 2001 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos on September 17th, 2024 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Jim will be remembered for his service to the Nation, Fellow Man, and the Lord Jesus Christ.