Centro co-founder Dr. Rosina Valle and event sponsor Kate Johnson. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
'¡TIME TO CINCO TOGETHER!' — Centro hosts Cinco de Mayo luncheon celebration
Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos hosted its Cinco de Mayo luncheon celebration on Thursday at Cuauhtemoc Hall where 400 guests attended.
Above, Taqueria La Fonda serves up delicious meals.
Above, representatives from San Marcos CISD are all smiles.
Above, attendees pose for a photo.