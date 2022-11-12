‘DRIVING CHANGE’: Chamber of commerce hosts 119th Annual Dinner & Gala

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 119th Annual Dinner and Gala on Thursday to spotlight businesses “Driving Change” in the San Marcos community.

The event, held inside the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center, featured live music and dinner. The annual gala drew an audience of more than 300 local business leaders.

Chamber Vice President of Communications Brad Cesak led opening remarks, followed by a slate of keynote speakers, including President and CEO Page Michel, outgoing Board Chair Matthew Worthington, and incoming Chair Thomas Curtis.

Michel brings 20 years of experience as a chamber executive to her new role as president and CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

Michel said she feels “very fortunate” to bring her background and expertise to the chamber and to serve local business leaders.

“You can see my name on the program. There is no ‘I’ in my name. Nope. My name, Page, literally means servant,” she said. “Servant leadership has been a hot topic for organizational management for many years. It’s in my DNA.”

Michel’s goals as an executive leader of the chamber are threefold: “To help this staff excel, help this chamber grow, and help the whole community prosper,” she said.

Following Michel’s remarks, the chamber invited Worthington to the stage for the Passing of the Gavel ceremony.

As outgoing chair, Worthington reflected on the chamber’s accomplishments under his leadership and outlined its goals for the future.

“This past year, the chamber continued to put an emphasis on education in our region,” Worthington said. “We graduated our first youth leadership class, a program designed to encourage students to participate as leaders in their school.

“The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce believes that this investment in our youth will instill in them passion and commitment to further their community as the next generation of leaders.”

The evening concluded with awards, distributed in the following categories: GSMP Corporate Citizen, Ambassador of the Year, Green Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Education Partner of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Business of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

Greater San Marcos Partnership Corporate Citizen Award — David Case

Above, David Case accepts the Greater San Marcos Partnership Corporate Citizen Award.

Case arrived in San Marcos as a student at Southwest Texas State University and has been a San Marcos Citizen ever since.

“He is the epitome of community involvement, serving on numerous City Boards & Commissions and volunteering for many non-profits in the area, including Sights and Sounds of Christmas, the 2019-20 Chairman of the Chamber Board, and many others,” the chamber wrote in a news release.

Ambassador of the Year — Tiffany Quibodeaux

Above, Tiffany Quibodeaux receives the Ambassador of the Year award.

“This year’s winner’s involvement in the community goes beyond shaking hands at networking events and ribbon-cuttings,” the chamber wrote. “She has become a mainstay at business and community celebrations. She is always encouraging others to participate in all that the Chamber offers. She is forward-thinking and works to improve the Ambassadors Club in all that they do.”

This award is voted on by the members of the Chamber’s Ambassadors Club, which votes on candidates who have the highest number of points earned during the prior year, plus their service, attitude, professionalism, and personal attributes.

Green Business of the Year — Divided Sky Roofing and Solar

Above John Hardy is given the Green Business of the Year award for his business Divided Sky Roofing and Solar by Sheila Beck.

Over the past decade, Divided Sky Roofing and Solar established itself as a premier leader in the country in the roofing industry, becoming a Master Elite Contractor and winning the GAF President’s Award in 2021, according to the chamber. But during this past year, the business took on a new challenge, expanded its impact, and expanded its name.

Through its partnership with GAF, this business is now able to bring Timberline Solar Shingles to Central Texas, adding a way for customers to save money on their electricity costs while being a good steward of the environment.

Non-Profit of the Year — Greater San Marcos Youth Council

Above, Julia Ramsey New accepts the Non-Profit of the Year award for Greater San Marcos Youth Council.

The Greater San Marcos Youth Council was formed by a group of concerned citizens in 1986 to provide shelter to maltreated children and support services to families.

“This year’s winning non-profit provides services that are truly invaluable to our area’s youth,” the chamber wrote. “As a private non-profit, their Children’s Shelter exists as a residential care home for children to develop a trusting relationship with each adult so that they will know that not all grown-ups will hurt them and that they are worthy of love and respect.

“Their objective is to reduce child maltreatment, truancy, juvenile delinquency, as well as, increase families’ protective factors and resilience to crisis. This is such a vital goal to the future of the children in our community.”

Education Partner of the Year — ACCEYSS Network

Above, Dr. Shetay Ashford-Hanserd receives the Education Partner of the Year for Acceyss Network from Keely Hennig.

Launched in 2017, ACCEYSS is a grassroots coalition focused on “providing underrepresented and underserved youth and families to STEM and Agriculture pathways while infusing Entrepreneurship and the Arts,” the chamber wrote. “They help faith-based and grassroots organizations with resources and funding so that the STEAM equity gap can be bridged in their communities.”

The Education Partner of the Year Award is annually presented to an Education Partner that is an active member of the San Marcos business community that has made an exemplary contribution to the education of youth in the San Marcos area.

Emerging Business of the Year — Southern with a French Twist

Above, Ashley Casebier earns the Emerging Business of the Year award for Southern with A French Twist.

In 2020, Ashley Casebier, owner of Southern with a French Twist, left her corporate job to pursue her dream of becoming a personal chef and to make “San Marcos a strong community of tableside gatherers.”

“In a world where division, isolation, and loneliness are rampant, this special company strives and succeeds in bringing people together,” the chamber wrote.

The Emerging Business of the Year Award is given to a business that has been open for less than three years and is selected based on its recent launch, creation of jobs, innovative products or services, exemplary customer service, and involvement in the overall San Marcos area community.

Business of the Year — tekRESCUE

Above, Randy Bryan receives the Business of the Year honor for tekRESCUE from John Hardy.

Owner Randy Bryan has a passion for technology and helping others, and in 2010, founded tekRESCUE with the aim to “help your technology work for you, so you can focus on your business,” the chamber said

The award is presented annually to a business that has had exceptional growth, job creation revenue growth, innovative products or services, exemplary customer service, volunteerism, and demonstrated economic support of the overall San Marcos area business community.

Citizen of the Year — John Navarrette

Above, John Navarette speaks after he was presented the Citizen of the Year award.

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Navarrette as the 2022 Citizen of the Year for his long history of service and generous giving.

Navarette has served on numerous foundations and boards, including the San Marcos Industrial Foundation, San Marcos Chamber, San Marcos Women’s Sports Foundation, San Marcos CISD Education Foundation, Capital Area Council of Boy Scouts, CTMC Foundation Board, United Way, San Marcos LBJ Museum Board, and several committees and boards at Texas State University.

Navarrette has also supported endowed scholarships for students in athletics, business, fine arts, and communication.