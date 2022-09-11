San Marcos firefighters raised the same flag Friday that flew over the city on Sept. 11, 2021.

The flag raising was a part of the annual City of San Marcos 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. A small crowd gathered outside City Hall to reflect on the lives lost 21 years ago.

San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens recalled how he and his fellow firefighters memorialized those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I was thinking back on [21] years ago when this was fresh, in our station we made a bunch of arrangements ahead of time and we painted our entire front yard in the shape and layout of an American flag,” Stephen told the crowd Friday. “We chalk lined it, we spray painted it, we cut out letters for FDNY and 9/11. We did that for several years after this event. Another firefighter I worked with made a cross for every victim, not just the first responders, he made almost 3,000 crosses and he had name plates engraved for each one of them and where they were at the time of that event.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, including 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority officers.

“This is why you will see ‘keep back 343 feet’ displayed proudly on the back of each of our San Marcos fire apparatuses,” Stephens said. “It’s because 343 firefighters died doing their best to save those in the Twin Towers on September 11th. And our story on that is ‘never forgetting sincerely means never forgetting’.”

Friday morning’s ceremony also featured the “tolling of the bell,” a tradition in fire service honoring those killed in the line of duty, followed by a moment of silence.

Stephens said he appreciated those who attended Friday’s remembrance ceremony. “There’s things like that that may not be happening but I do appreciate that people like y’all are still coming together with us to honor those who did so bravely give their lives,” Stephens said.

Following the tolling of the bell, Stephens said it’s strange that there are fire, police and EMS personnel currently working who were not born before 9/11.

“We do this so that they understand and can stay connected to and respect those who gave their lives,” Stephens said.

The event ended with U.S. veterans, law enforcement, emergency responders and members of the San Marcos community placing flowers on a 9/11 memorial.

The San Marcos Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday at Bobcat Stadium where firefighters and first responders from around Hays County will participate.

Participants from the San Marcos Fire Department and other local first responders will climb 110 flights in full gear which equals the number of stair flights within the World Trade Center.

Gates open at 7 a.m. on Sunday with the climb beginning at 8:46 a.m. SMFD said the public is invited to watch first responders as they make the 110-flight climb. ncastillo @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74