‘Showing the river love’: 37th annual Great Texas River Clean Up rounds up 6,510 pounds of trash

Various volunteers, sponsors and organizations gathered approximately 6,510 pounds of trash during the 37th annual Great Texas River Clean Up.

The annual event held on March 5 collected trash from the whole 90 miles of the San Marcos River. There was an estimated 761 pounds of recycled materials collected during the clean up with 825 volunteers showing up to assist, according to Amy Thomaides, City of San Marcos Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager.

Thomaides mentioned that watershed leaders scouted out their areas ahead of time, which made a positive difference in the results.

“I think it really makes a big difference on making sure we’re targeting and finding those weird dump sites, or even old dump sites and we’re able to start cleaning those up,” Thomaides said.

She also expressed her appreciation for the volunteers that come out to help each year.

“What I love about this is, I would say, probably about 95% of our volunteers are Texas State students and it gives them a different perspective on our community,” Thomaides said. “Plus, they’re working with some of our longtime residents. So there is a bridge being created right there between our San Marcos community and our Texas State community.”

Those who missed the chance to volunteer for this river clean up still have a chance to participate in the fall. The Fall River Clean Up will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Monthly hotspot clean ups also take place on the first Saturday of every month.

For details and updates, folks can visit the Annual Great Texas River Clean Up Facebook page (@ GreatTexasRiverCleanUp). Those interested can also sign up for email updates by emailing amythomaides@sanmarcostx.gov.

“We really appreciate all of our sponsors to help make this event happen,” Thomaides said. “Being able to give our volunteers t-shirts and breakfast and lunch. And then all of our volunteers. I mean, I’m just amazed every year how many volunteers we have come out and work this event.”

agonzales

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @alyssagonz89