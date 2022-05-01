2 involved in major collision transported to hospital with severe injuries

A major collision shutdown Aquarena Springs Drive near Texas State’s University Events Center.

The San Marcos Police Department — alongside San Marcos Fire and Hays County EMS — responded to the collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive.

A witness on scene said the vehicle passed him at a high-rate of speed and then collided with a Texas State University bus. The car then caromed off the bus and struck another vehicle.

A City of San Marcos spokesperson said two occupants from one of the vehicles were severely injured and transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle. No injuries were reported on the bus, while occupants from two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available at sanmarcosrecord.com.

ncastillo

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74