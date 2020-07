Two Kyle residents have died from complications caused by COVID-19, marking the 23rd and 24th coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County. The Hays County Local Health Department stated that the Kyle residents who died were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. Both were hospitalized at the time ...

