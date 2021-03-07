Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
2 San Marcans die from COVID-19, 34 new cases reported Friday
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 5:00am

Two San Marcans died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday. The two San Marcos residents who died were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s. Hays County has now recorded 227 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries ...

