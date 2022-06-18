2022 State of Kyle address set for June 28

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell will highlight the city’s accomplishments in 2021 and look ahead during the 2022 State of the City.

Mitchell will discuss how the city is preparing for the current year and beyond at the event hosted by the Kyle Area Chamber of Kyle in partnership with the City of Kyle. The 2022 State of the City is set for Tuesday, June 28, between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Texas Old Town’s Sage Hall, 1205 Roland Lane.

“The annual State of the City Address is an excellent opportunity for our members to hear straight from the source,” Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Julie Snyder said. “Mayor Mitchell is a businessperson himself and our members appreciate hearing what the council is working on for the future and how it directly impacts our business community.”

Mitchell’s presentation will feature information regarding the city’s broader strategy to increase sustainable long-term private investment through projects that center growth and revitalization, with a continued focus on beautification and green space.

The Kyle Chamber Annual State of the City Address is sponsored by Texas Disposal Systems and other supporting organizations.

Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/2022KyleSOTC.