$25 million bond on commissioners’ docket

The fate of future parks and open space improvements will be decided during this week’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting.

On Tuesday, commissioners will consider the approval of levying ad valorem taxes to support a $25 million tax bond for parks and recreational improvements.

In Nov. 2020, Commissioners submitted Proposition A, a $75 million Parks and Open Space Bond, to voters to fund parks, open spaces, conservation lands, and other recreational opportunities over the next several years.

Hays County voters passed the measure, and the commissioners received project recommendations from the Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC) in Nov. 2021.

Round 1 and 2 improvements in San Marcos include the following:

•Cape’s Pond

•John Knox Ranch Preserve

•San Marcos River Recharge Lands

• Blanco Bend Ranch

•Gary Softball Complex Renovations

•San Marcos Eastside Park

•Purgatory Creek Improvements

•SMCISD Walking Trail and Public Park

•Gregg-Clarke Park Improvements

•Indigenous Cultures Center

•Mt. Edith Land Acquisition

Other property assessments are also up for discussion at the commissioners court meeting.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding an order levying assessments on property located in Neighborhood Improvement Area #3 of the La Cima Public Improvement District (PID).

Neighborhood Improvement Area #3 is generally located in Hays County Precinct 3 near the intersection of Wonder World Drive (Ranch Road 12) and Old Ranch Road 12.

The total cost for improvements in areas of roads, landscaping, and water is $28,581,296.

Other agenda items on the docket include a renewed discussion over the establishment of a North La Cima PID. Commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal for the 684.476-acre site, submitted back in April by Frost Bank and LCSM WW, LLC.

The anticipated cost of improvements is $60 million, of which the tax burden will fall on property owners within the District.

Under miscellaneous agenda items, commissioners will discuss and take possible action to terminate all county involvement and/or funding for the Ranch Road 12 and 150 intersection.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.