30th anniversary of Juneteenth Charity BBQ

The Juneteenth Charity BBQ was held at the Willie Mae Mitchell Community Center on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, the Juneteenth Festivities was preceded by the Parade starting at the MLK/LBJ Crossroads. In addition to the Cook-off there was a Kids Fun Zone, food drive and silent auction. Competitions for the cook-offs were margaritas, youth pork chops, fajitas, beans, chicken, baby back or spare ribs, cobbler and brisket. Constable David Peterson, the event coordinator, expressed his thanks to the participants and visitors with a special thanks to the Gary Job Corps Cadets and staff for the years of volunteering, and a special thanks to the San Marcos Lion’s Club that provided the bottle water and the San Marcos Police Department that gave sausage wraps to all the visitors.