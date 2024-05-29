32-years in prison for man convicted of indecency with a child

Bradley Don Simpson, 28, of Bangs, was sentenced to 32 years in prison of indecency with a child in Hays County.

According to a press release from Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins, Simpson was charged following an investigation that from February of 2020 following an outcry by the 8-year-old daughter of the family that had, in an act of kindness and charity, taken Simpson into their home. Simpson pled guilty on April 1 to three counts of indecency with a child.

Simpson appeared for sentencing on May 23. 483rd District Judge Tanner Neidhardt sentenced him to 15 years each on two counts and 17 years on the third count, ordering the third count to run consecutively, for a total of 32 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The case was prosecuted by Hays County Assistant District Attorney Abigail Whitaker, who stated that the outcome in this case has brought closure to the family and justice to Simpson.