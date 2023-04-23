39th Annual Auction benefits area women

The Hays-Caldwell Womens Center invites the public to join them as they cultivate hope for survivors of domestic abuse and assault with its 39th Annual Auction.

This year’s auction is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m., at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Convention Center.

Last year the HCWC provided free, confidential services to 2,269 adults, youth and children who experienced assault and abuse and reached over 200,000 people through presentations, social media, podcast downloads, website visits, and articles.

This year's event features both a silent and live auction, dinner, raffles, games and items with a Central Texas flavor. The live auction will include a getaway to Napa including roundtrip airfare, a private house concert with Texas Country Singer/ Songwriter Courtney Patton (including a $300 gift card to purchase food and beverages for your guests), a week-long getaway to a beautiful cabin in Vermont and a myri- ad of exclusive local experiences and treasures. With over 130 items donated by community members including art, gift certificates, furniture, and novelties, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Auction tickets are $65 in advance with a very limited number of tickets available at the door for $80 to attend in person.

Once again, organizers said this is an exciting opportunity for supporters to participate even if they are unable to attend in person. All of the silent auction items will be available for bid through the website one.bidpal. net/hcwcauction2023/ welcome. Admission tickets are not required to bid on items or purchase the Golden Ticket or to enter the new Vacation Raffle, but a credit card must be registered with your account. The Golden Ticket is a raffle that entitles the winner to select any item from the Live Auction prior to the beginning of the auction. Tickets are $100 and only 100 will be sold. All proceeds benefit local victims of abuse.

HCWC would like to extend a special thank you to our Exclusive and Champion Level Sponsors: R.P. Constructors, Inc. – Hero Sponsor, The Original Black’s BBQ— Live Auction Sponsor, The Salt Lick—Dinner Sponsor, Robert Arellano & Lester’s Shop- T-Shirt Sponsor, Clinical Pathology Laboratories – Wine Pull Sponsor, Exit Realty/ Karen Lairsen Jones – 360֯ Video Sponsor, and McCoy’s Building Supply– Champion Sponsor.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has a 45-year history of serving adults, youth and children in Hays and Caldwell Counties who have experienced family violence, dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse. All HCWC services are free and confidential. For more information please visit www. hcwc.org or call (512) 396-4357(HELP)