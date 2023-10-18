4-year-old finds gun in teacher aide’s backpack at SMCISD school campus

The San Marcos Police Department stated that it is continuing to investigate an incident on Oct. 12 where a 4-year-old student at San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s Bonham PreKindergarten found a loaded firearm in the personal backpack of an instructional assistant in the classroom.

In a SMPD press release, police stated that they were made aware of the gun on campus on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 12. Police said they were called to the campus after they were notified that a firearm had been located at the Bonham PreKindergarten school.

Police said the firearm was brought onto campus by an instructional assistant and was kept unsecured inside the staff member’s backpack.

The student discovered the firearm, removed it from the backpack and placed it on a table inside the classroom, the press release stated.

According to officers, upon the discovery of the weapon, the classroom teacher removed students from the classroom, and a School Marshal that was on campus confiscated and secured the firearm before contacting SMPD.

Upon arrival at the campus, SMPD determined the firearm was loaded at the time the student removed the firearm from the backpack.

No shots were fired on campus and there were no injuries, police said.

Officers stated that the staff member, an instructional assistant, not named at time of press, is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a gun-free zone. According to Andrew Fernandez, spokesperson for SMCISD, a statement was sent to parents of Bonham students informing them of the incident and assuring them that no one was harmed.

In the statement to families, SMCISD said that the school’s family night had been canceled for that night and would be rescheduled.

The statement also informed parents that “the instructional assistant is no longer an employee of SMCISD.”

Police stated the investigation is ongoing.