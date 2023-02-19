5th Annual Women's Art Show set for March

Now in its fifth year, an art show honoring women and their art is in its final planning stages for this year’s International Women’s Day observance in San Marcos.

Event founder, Debangana Banerjee, the Price Center Arts Committee, and this year’s guest contributors Glynis Christine, Dianne McCabe and Michelle Wilson are putting together 'See Me: Changing Perceptions,' to gather, honor, share and learn more about the woman’s experience The show is set to run from March 4 through April 29 at the Price Center & Garden, 222 W. San Antonio St.

The anchor of the annual observance is the all-women’s visual arts show, which begins with a Call for Art set for Tuesday, Feb. 29 and Wednesday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center. Visit price-center.org to submit an artist application.

“The energy and community created by each year’s annual gatherings has inspired us to create more opportunities,” said Price Center Arts Committee Chair Joan Nagel. “This year we’re using more of a symposium model to host multiple events throughout the two-month show.'

In addition to the Opening IWD Program and the Brown Bag Artists Lunch, this year’s confirmed free events include poetry readings and writing events, a Joydance gathering, a workshop on creating a Field Guide to Inspiration, a Pop-Up art show featuring the work of jailed women, and an event for women entrepreneurs.