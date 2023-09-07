9/11 Ceremony Planned

On Monday, the city of San Marcos will hold a brief remembrance to honor the memories of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony begins at 8:40 a.m. at City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins. The program opens with a welcome from San Marcos Fire Department Chief Les Stephens followed by words from Mayor Jane Hughson. The SMFD Honor Guard will raise the flag flown over San Marcos' City Hall on the morning of 9/11. The poem, “The Tolling of the Bell,” will be read, followed by the ringing of the historical fire bell and a moment of silent reflection. The public is invited to place flowers on the Flower Memorial. The memorial will remain in place through the afternoon, for those who would like to stop by and add a flower.

Photos provided by city of San Marcos